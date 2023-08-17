This article contains a photograph that might be considered disturbing to some viewers.

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An aggravated animal cruelty investigation is underway in LaGrange after a stray dog was found severely injured and infested with maggots.

Animal services responded to the 100 block of Gordon Commercial Drive on Aug. 16 around 1:20 p.m., according to the LaGrange Police Department.

At the scene, bystanders led officers to a dog laying in a factory. Police say the dog had a large laceration on its neck, potentially from a collar or chain

The dog’s head was swollen. Other injuries resulted in a maggot infestation.

Officers took the dog to a veterinarian who determined the animal needed to be euthanized.

An aggravated animal cruelty investigation is now underway and LPD is looking for the dog’s owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD’s Animal Services at (706) 298-3606 or the police department itself at (706) 883-2603.