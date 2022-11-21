TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A late night accident on Sunday has left one man dead on I-85 after being struck by a truck.

Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, has confirmed that 30-year-old, Travaris Clary, was walking southbound between mile markers 25 and 26 when a truck struck and killed him at 11:30 p.m.

Clary is originally from Monticello, Arkansas and it is unclear why he was walking on the interstate.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.

Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the incident. Stay with WRBL on air and online as we work to gather more details.