LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles are facing charges after 16 cars were broken into on Wednesday night, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

LPD responded to 140 North Davis Road on July 5 at 8:23 p.m. Police say upon arrival, three male juveniles started running.

Officers found around 16 vehicles were entered. The three juveniles were arrested and charged with entering autos.