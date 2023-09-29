LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Authorities arrested a man on murder charges nearly three years after a deadly shooting in LaGrange.

On Dec. 8, 2020, police responded to Lanett Avenue at about 8:48 p.m.

Officers found 24-year-old Kendarrius Cameron shot in the chest. Cameron was taken to Wellstar West Georgia where he died.

Initial investigation showed an unknown person knocked on the door before entering and shooting Cameron.

Further investigation identified a suspect as 22-year-old Deshaun Andrez Gates. Police say Gates is suspected of shooting Cameron while trying to rob him of marijuana.

Arrest warrants were issued for felony murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Gates was taken into custody at 10 a.m. on Sept 28, 2023. He was apprehended in Columbus by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the LaGrange Police Department.

At the time of Gates’ arrest, he also had arrest warrants for two counts of aggravated assault, six counts of participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. These counts were all related to separate incidents.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.