LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange will shut down business for half-a-day on Friday to pick up litter in the city.

On April 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., hundreds of city employees plan to clean up some of the main roads in the community.

The clean-up campaign was originally started by City Manager Meg Kelsey in April 2018. The event was so well-received that the city began hosting monthly clean-ups.

The slogan, “Leaving LaGrange Better Than We Found It,” was inspired by a comment made by City Councilman Nathan Gaskin, who said “My Mom also told me to leave things better than I found it.”

Interested participants can get involved in these ways:

Show up at 8 a.m. on Friday in front of LaGrange City Hall

Email Parks Director Michael Coniglio at mconiglio@lagrangega.org to pick up supplies and pick up in your area

Set a time to partner up with City of LaGrange on another litter clean up at mconiglio@lagrangega.org

After the clean-up, employees and volunteers are invited to Sweetland Amphitheatre for lunch before going back to work at 1 p.m.