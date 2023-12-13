TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A major breakthrough was made on Wednesday in a case that’s been cold for over fifteen years.

On Dec. 6, 2007, Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Whitfield and Stitcher Road.

On arrival, deputies found human remains in a smoldering black bag. The hands, feet and head of the victim were missing.

Remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab. It was determined to be a homicide involving an unidentified black woman.

Extensive investigation proved fruitless and the case went cold until early 2023, when this case was sent to Innovative Forensic Investigations in Virginia and Gene by Gene Laboratories in Texas.

The results were sent to the GBI crime lab. On Dec. 13, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office found out a positive DNA match was made.

The remains belong to Nicole Alston, who was 24 at the time. Alston’s last know residence was Manhattan, but family confirmed she’d moved to the Atlanta area in 2006.

Criminal investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office are moving forward with this homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616.