LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement is investigating the death of a toddler who was shot Wednesday night, according to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD).

On April 26 around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 1006 Whitesville Street where they found 2-year-old Ayden King with a gunshot wound to the face.

King was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The case is being investigated at this time — however, police say it appears the incident is an accidental shooting.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.