TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Government announced on Wednesday that “despite tireless efforts from elected officials and staff on both state and local levels,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied Georgia’s request for a substantial disaster declaration.

According to the Troup County Government, FEMA disapproved assistance for the severe storms that impacted the Troup County community from March 25 – March 27.

FEMA determined the damage incurred from severe weather storms in March did not prove difficult enough to be beyond the capabilities of local, state, and voluntary agencies.

Although the city has exhausted most, if not all, of its resources to aid locals, the city and local agencies will continue to help the community.

“The Troup County Emergency Management Agency exhausted all available resources in trying to assist GEMA in preparing this request,” stated Troup County’s Deputy Fire Chief and EMA Director Zac Steele.

“We stand committed to serving our citizens and will continue to explore all avenues in order to get our community resources that are available.”