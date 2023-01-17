TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Troup County is eligible for FEMA assistance as a result of the Jan. 12 severe weather and tornadoes.

Over the weekend, local officials collected initial damage estimates to have preliminary damage assesments conducted.

Upon completion, Governor Brian Kemp submitted a “Disaster Declaration Request” to FEMA’s regional office. The office then sent the request through to President Biden.

Both FEMA Individual Assistance (for individuals and households) as well as FEMA public assistance (for emergency work and repair/replacement of disaster-damaged facilities) is now available.

Some examples of assistance include basic home repairs, finding a temporary place to stay, and repair/replace certain household items.

More information can be found in the document below.

Impacted residents and business owners can apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).