TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Texas man was hospitalized after first responders pulled him out of West Point Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man fell off his boat at R. Shaefer Heard Park. Bystanders called 911 and tried to keep the man’s head above water.

Rangers from the Corp of Engineers began CPR along with the Troup County Fire Department.

The man was then taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center’s ICU where he is currently in stable condition.

There is no futher information at this time.