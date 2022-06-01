LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Franklin Forest Elementary School announced a new principle on June 1, according to Director of Public Relations for Troup County School System Irisha Goodman.

Lindsey Binion began her work for the Troup County School System in 2008 as a teacher, a data support specialist, and an assistant principle at Callaway Elementary School.

Binion was one of four candidates to interview for the position on May 10. The process involved two committees — one primary committee of five district administrators, and a secondary committee consisting of district administrator, teachers, staff members, parents, and students from the elementary school.

Binion was chosen after thorough collaboration and discussion between committees. The Troup County Board of Education approved her position on May 19.

Lindsey’s experience in the areas of teaching and learning, and the knowledge and skills she has in instructional delivery as well as establishing relationships with stakeholders will serve as strengths when working with the staff, students, and families at Franklin Forest Elementary. Irisha Goodman, Director of Public Relations

Former principal, Lindsey Lynch, will begin her new role as Professional Learning Coordinator for the Troup County School System on June 1.