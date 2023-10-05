TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Four inmates are facing various charges after a fire was started in Troup County Jail, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

TCSO Detention Officers were alerted to a possible fire on Wednesday at 6:07 p.m.

Authorities found a large amount of smoke. Inmates were evacuated while the Troup County Fire Department was dispatched.

In the cell, jail staff extinguished smoldering inmate uniforms. According to TCSO, inmates used a light fixture to start the fire that ignited the jumpsuits.

These inmates were charged:

“Jason Cofield – Arson in the First Degree, Criminal Damage in the 1st Degree, Interference with Government Property, and Riot in a Penal Institute.

Travis Preston Shelnutt – Arson in the First Degree, Criminal Damage in the 1st Degree, Interference with Government Property, and Riot in a Penal Institute.

Michael Dennis Cornett – Riot in a Penal Institute

Edward Anthony Facille – Riot in a Penal Institute”

This case is still under investigation.