TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Four inmates are facing various charges after a fire was started in Troup County Jail, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).
TCSO Detention Officers were alerted to a possible fire on Wednesday at 6:07 p.m.
Authorities found a large amount of smoke. Inmates were evacuated while the Troup County Fire Department was dispatched.
In the cell, jail staff extinguished smoldering inmate uniforms. According to TCSO, inmates used a light fixture to start the fire that ignited the jumpsuits.
These inmates were charged:
- “Jason Cofield – Arson in the First Degree, Criminal Damage in the 1st Degree, Interference with Government Property, and Riot in a Penal Institute.
- Travis Preston Shelnutt – Arson in the First Degree, Criminal Damage in the 1st Degree, Interference with Government Property, and Riot in a Penal Institute.
- Michael Dennis Cornett – Riot in a Penal Institute
- Edward Anthony Facille – Riot in a Penal Institute”
This case is still under investigation.