LAGRANGE, GA (WRBL) – This week WRBL and Kinetic Credit Union had the pleasure of presenting the Golden Apple Award to Ms. Connie Aplin of Troup County High School.

Ms. Aplin is a Family & Consumer Science Teacher with a teaching background of over 30 years. She stated that she enjoys teaching real-life skills that her students will use in the future. She was nominated by a formal student, Devon McCullough, who had these kind words to say about her:

‘I’m a former student of Mrs. Aplin’s but If it wasn’t for Mrs. Aplin I wouldn’t be working in the medical field. Mrs. Aplin simply brought me out of my shell of being a very timid, quiet, and shy person, she would put me with other students who she knew would bring me out of my comfort zone and thanks to that I have excelled at my career as a caregiver. Mrs. Aplin is just the best teacher I have ever had. I had her my junior year as my nutrition teacher and then again for my senior year twice in the same semester because I was completing my pathway in nutrition I had her for food for life and food science. Mrs. Aplin has been teaching for 30 years and you can tell by how professional, gracious, poised, confident, and kind she is as a teacher. Reason why I want to nominate her is because she has simply changed my life because she helped her students that were completing the nutrition pathway in high school study and prepare to take the servsafe certification test, every student that took the test that day passed with a 100 (myself included), and she has kept up with me as I continue with my career, besides my family she has been my biggest cheerleader and a great friend for me and so many of her former and current students.’

Congratulations, again to Ms. Aplin and thank you for all you do!

If you would like to nominate a deserving educator, please visit here!