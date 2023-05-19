LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting in the fall semester of 2023, LaGrange College will begin offering an aviation program to interested students.

Through this program, students will be able to earn a minor while preparing for a career as a pilot.

On campus, a flight simulator is used to train students. Over at LaGrange-Callaway Airport, the program makes use of four Cessna Skyhawks with digital avionics to prepare students for pilot certification and licensing.

The classes are offered through a partnership with Paragon Flight training – an award-winning flight training academy out of Fort Myers, Florida.

LaGrange College President Susanna Baxter says partnering up with Paragon Flight is a significant event for the college.

“We look at this partnership with Paragon Flight as an important milestone in creating new educational and career opportunities for our students,” said Baxter. “The option to pursue aviation will open doors to an exciting and growing career field.”

According to LaGrange College, recent reports state that over half of current U.S. pilots will reach reach retirement age over the next 15 years. With an understaffed industry, Paragon Flight Training President Chris Schoensee says the high-demand field can provide a fulfilling journey to future pilots.

“This aviation program prepares students for a fulfilling career that is in high demand, has a great work-life balance and has some of the best benefits in the world, all while earning a six-figure income virtually straight out of college,” Schoensee said. “It’s an amazing life path and this program is going to be a game-changer for interested students.”

For more information on the program, visit lagrange.edu/aviation.