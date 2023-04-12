LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Fire Chief and Police Chief took their oaths into LaGrange offices on April 11.

LaGrange Fire Department Chief Willie Bradfield began with the department as a firefighter in 1999. He took on his prior role as Deputy Chief in 2013.

“In the past ten years as Deputy Chief, Bradfield secured his Georgia Fire Chief Certification, Fire Department Administration Training, and Fire Department Executive Training. He was also instrumental in helping the department achieve accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, or C.F.A.I., and acquire an ISO rating of 2.”

– City of LaGrange

LFD Chief Willie Bradfield takes the oath of office (Photo provided by City of LaGrange)

LaGrange Police Department Chief Garrett Fiveash has been in law enforcement for 28 years, starting as a driver’s license examiner in 1994. He became captain in 2019.

“He became the Director of Training for the Department of Public Safety where he oversaw the training of 1100 employees. He retired in July 2022 and continued to teach law enforcement at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. Fiveash currently lives in Macon but plans to move to LaGrange with his wife and daughter.”

– City of LaGrange

LPD Chief Garrett Fiveash takes the oath of office (Photo provided by City of LaGrange)

Chief Bradfield will start his role on April 13, while Chief Fiveash begins on April 17.