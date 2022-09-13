LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Fire Department responded to a fire on Sept. 12, at around 1:07 p.m., on Jefferson St.

LaGrange officials say the fire was structural, primarily noted in the kitchen area.

The fire was controlled and extinguished at 1:40 p.m.

The occupant was able to exit the residence safely, as she was alerted by the smoke alarm.

According to The LaGrange Fire Department, the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.