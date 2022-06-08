LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — According to LaGrange Police, officers arrested a local man and charged him with various counts relating to drug distribution.

Investigators with the Lagrange Police Department began investigating a residence associated with Kenzil Jamal Harrison, 32, in early 2022. The investigation confirmed that Harrison was distributing drugs.

Investigators obtained, then executed a search warrant on Harrison and the residence on June 7. They found marijuana, items associated with the distribution of marijuana, and firearms that were reported as stolen from Chambers County. They were also able to find evidence supporting the idea that large amounts of marijuana had previously been sold out of the residence.

Harrison faces the following charges:

Sale of a Schedule 2 controlled substance

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony,

Theft by Receiving a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Harrison was not on probation, or bond at the time of his arrest.