LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An aggravated assault investigation is underway after a LaGrange man was shot on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center at about 7:30 p.m. in connection to a gunshot victim.

At the scene, officers spoke to the victim who said an unknown subjects fired at him while he was in his vehicle on South Lee Street.

The Criminal Investigations Section of the LaGrange Police Department is investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Spivey at (706) 883-2625.