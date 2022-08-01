TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An airplane experiencing gear issues landed at the LaGrange-Callaway airport this late afternoon, according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners.

Troup County officials say that the Single Piston Airplane either had no landing gear, or malfunctioning landing gear. It touched down at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, August 1.

The LaGrange Fire Department responded to the scene, standing by while the plane was removed from the runway.

According to Troup County officials, this situation did not result in any injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating this incident.