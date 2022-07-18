LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested one man in reference to an aggravated assault incident that happened on July 11, 2022.

On July 18 at 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a walk-in report regarding the incident.

According to police, the victim told officers that they were involved in an argument with the suspect, Dustin Lee Sheppard.

Police say that the argument escalated and that the victim was punched in the eye, then placed in a chokehold from behind until consciousness was lost.

After this occurred, Sheppard left and was not located until July 18. Sheppard is now in custody and facing one count of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.