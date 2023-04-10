LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an attempting murder incident from Sunday.

On April 9, officers responded to McGregor Street and Colquitt Street.

Upon arrival, police say 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lindsey was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical for treatment. He was later taken to a metro-area hospital in critical condition, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.