LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police responded to a robbery incident on Oct. 16, around 12:25 p.m., regarding several vape devices stolen from the Shell Station on 828 North Greenwood Street.

LaGrange Police say the suspect took multiple vapes from the clerk as she tried to take them out of the display case.

According to police, the suspect fled south down North Greenwood Street. He was not apprehended.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male wearing a black hoodie with white writing.

There were no injuries in this incident.

The Criminal Investigations Section is investigating this as a “robbery by snatch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.