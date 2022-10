Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Oct. 27, LaGrange police responded to a delayed report of shots fired into a home on Murphy Avenue.

Police say the initial incident may have happened on Oct. 26, sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Detectives found multiple bullet holes in the home and shell casings at the scene.

No one was injured. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.