LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is looking to identify a suspect from a hit-and-run that took place at Well Star Georgia Medical Center.

On Feb. 2 around 11:00 p.m., a female driving a black sedan caused over $12,000 in property damage after following an ambulance to the hospital, according to police.

Police say the black four-door car has rear-end damage, including broken taillights and reverse lights. Light pieces found at the scene belonged to a Ford or Lincoln.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Mealer at (706) 883-2603.