LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is alerting the public of storm damage in several areas.

Police ask the following areas be avoided if possible.

Downed Trees

  • 809 Forrest Ave
  • 600 block of Park Ave
  • Hamilton at Union
  • Calumet Center Road
  • Dallis at Juniper
  • Jefferson at Brownwood
  • Cannon at Whitesville

Damage

  • Dallis St. (significant damage to health department, windows knocked out at DDS)
  • Beacon Brewery on Lincoln St.
  • Callaway Stadium (fences down)
  • LaGrange College (soccer bleachers in roadway)

There is also power line down in the 1000 block of Elm St. Police are reminding the public if a traffic light is out, the intersection should be used as a four-way-stop.