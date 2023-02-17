LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is alerting the public of storm damage in several areas.

Police ask the following areas be avoided if possible.

Downed Trees

809 Forrest Ave

600 block of Park Ave

Hamilton at Union

Calumet Center Road

Dallis at Juniper

Jefferson at Brownwood

Cannon at Whitesville

Damage

Dallis St. (significant damage to health department, windows knocked out at DDS)

Beacon Brewery on Lincoln St.

Callaway Stadium (fences down)

LaGrange College (soccer bleachers in roadway)

There is also power line down in the 1000 block of Elm St. Police are reminding the public if a traffic light is out, the intersection should be used as a four-way-stop.