LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is alerting the public of storm damage in several areas.
Police ask the following areas be avoided if possible.
Downed Trees
- 809 Forrest Ave
- 600 block of Park Ave
- Hamilton at Union
- Calumet Center Road
- Dallis at Juniper
- Jefferson at Brownwood
- Cannon at Whitesville
Damage
- Dallis St. (significant damage to health department, windows knocked out at DDS)
- Beacon Brewery on Lincoln St.
- Callaway Stadium (fences down)
- LaGrange College (soccer bleachers in roadway)
There is also power line down in the 1000 block of Elm St. Police are reminding the public if a traffic light is out, the intersection should be used as a four-way-stop.