LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police responded to a reported robbery on June 10 at around 5:10 p.m.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the incident began when Tracy Green went to the home of a friend to ask for a couple dollars.

When the friend opened up his wallet to give Green money, Green proceeded to slap the wallet out of his hands. Green then took all the cash, and ran away from his friend’s home.

Green has yet to be located, although warrants for robbery by force have been issued on him. He is currently on felony probation for failing to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information on this incident or Green’s location is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.