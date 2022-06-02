LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Michelle Dunlap-Smith, 52, was last seen walking away from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center on May 26 at around 11 P.M., according to LaGrange Police.

Dunlap-Smith is a black female, standing about 5’4″ and weighing around 220 lbs. Police say she was last seen wearing a sky blue shirt, tie-dye shorts and sky blue shoes.

Anyone with information on Dunlap-Smith’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690, or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.