LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is searching for a 13-year-old murder suspect.

On April 9, police responded to McGregor Street and Colquitt Street where 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Lindsey died due to his injuries on April 11.

On April 12, LPD issued a warrant for the arrest of 13-year-old Jayden Gunsby.

Gunsby is being charged as an adult due to the offense being a murder charge, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troup County 911 or the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.