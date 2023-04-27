LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Part of two downtown LaGrange streets will close on Saturday, April 29 for the Spring Artisan Market.

The public can expect closures to last from 9 a.m. to around 4 p.m.

Ridley Avenue, from West Haralson Street to East Battle Street, and West Haralson Street, from Church Street to Ridley Avenue, will close during this time.

The city of LaGrange says free parking is available downtown, including the Troup County Courthouse Parking deck on Ridley Avenue. Officials advise the public to leave the deck by taking a right on East Haralson Street.

More information on the market can be found on Facebook.