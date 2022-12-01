LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested one suspect and executed a warrant for another in connection to a shots fired incident.

On Nov. 12, LaGrange Police responded to shots fired at the 76 Gas Station.

Officers found several shell casings with no victim or suspect. Further investigation identified a victim and two suspects.

Police say Antonio Reed, 24, gave Marquavious Laye, 34, a pistol which was used to shoot at a vehicle being driven by the victim.

Reed is currently in custody and facing charges of giving false statements, aggravated assault (party to a crime), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Laye has active warrants out for his arrest.

At the time of this incident, Reed and Laye were on probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.