LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange released its litter cleanup schedule for 2023 – 2024.

The “Leaving LaGrange Better Than We Found It” cleanup campaign starts on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participants will meet at Community Bank & Trust on West Point Road.

You can look at the full schedule below:

“Saturday, August 26th, 8:00-10:00 a.m. at Community Bank & Trust, 2092 West Point Road in LaGrange. (Community Partner is Community Bank & Trust)

Saturday, September 16th, 8:00-10:00 a.m. at Moss+Wood Park, meet in the parking lot 118 Brown Street. (Community Partner is Troup-Coweta Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority)

Saturday, September 23rd, NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY 8:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., Holiday Campground, 954 Abbottsford Road. For more info contact Park Ranger Mike Linville at michael.j.linville2@usace.army.mil or (706) 645-2937. (Corps of Engineers-Sponsored Event) National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands.

Saturday, October 7th, 8:00-10:00 a.m., Hillside Neighborhood, Health Department parking lot, 900 Dallis Street (Community Partner DASH – donuts and coffee served)

Saturday, November 4th, 8:00-10:00 a.m. Berta Weathersbee Elementary School, 1200 Forrest Avenue

Saturday, December 2nd, 8:00-10:00 a.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church parking lot, 207 North Greenwood Street. (Community Partner St. Mark’s Episcopal Church)

Saturday, January 13th, 8:00-10:00 a.m. Jones Street Park, 131 Jones Street. (Community Partner Bell Line Community)

Saturday, February 3rd, 8:00-10:00 a.m. LaGrange Fire Department Headquarters, 115 Hill Street

Saturday, March 2nd, 8:00-10:00 a.m., Piggly Wiggly parking lot, 505 South Greenwood Street.

Friday, April 19th, CITY-WIDE CLEANUP 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. City employees will pick up litter throughout the community.”

To participate, the city says to simply show up as all supplies will be provided.

For more information, go to www.lagrangega.org.