TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — One man is facing charges after an overnight stand-off lasted nearly seven hours, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 6 at 11:25 p.m., Troup County 911 got a call from someone asking for a welfare check on Michael Cornelison, 51, at Thomas Drive. The individual said Cornelison sent texts alluding to him harming himself.

At the home, several family members and friends were inside. A woman told deputies Cornelison threatened to harm her, himself, and any law enforcement who might approach the house. The woman also said there were numerous guns within the home.

As deputies arrived, everyone inside the home exited safely. They were taken to a seperate location where they met with investigators gathering information on Cornelison and the potential weapons.

Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT team later responded to the home, along with a drone from the LaGrange Police Department. Members of the Georgia Department of Public Safety SWAT team and crisis negotiators also arrived on scene.

At 6:13 a.m., Cornelison left the home peacefully and was taken into custody. He is being charged with terrorist threats.