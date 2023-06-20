LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway in LaGrange after a man was shot in the calf last weekend.

LaGrange police responded to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center on June 17 around 12:11 p.m.

At the hospital, officers spoke with the 47-year-old male victim who said he was shot at twice while walking on Edgewood Avenue. Police say one of the bullets struck his leg.

The victim told officers he did not see the shooter and does not know who it may be.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.