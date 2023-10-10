LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was shot in the knee on Buck Murphy Road, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police responded on Tuesday at 2:51 a.m. Officers found a 31-year-old man laying in the road who’d been shot in the knee.

He was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional. According to the LaGrange Police Department, he was uncooperative with the investigation.

No suspects have been named. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Montondo at (706) 883-2644.