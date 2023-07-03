TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A new conversation center opening in Troup County announced recently that it would host an Independence Day Celebration for locals.

The Oakfuskee Conservation Center, based on its website, is focused on offering “panoramic views of West Point Lake” and through “conservation efforts; Oakfuskee is designed to minimize ecological impact and protect the local ecosystem.”

Besides offering beautiful sights of the local ecosystem, the center offers opportunities for locals to participate in multiple outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, horseback riding, and disc golf.

Although the conservation center is not set to open officially until December 2023, the center will open briefly on Tuesday for locals to experience the conservation area while celebrating Independence Day.

Oakfuskee Conservation Center says the event will feature local food vendors, live music from Eley Road, and a fireworks show.

Gates will open to the public on Tuesday starting at 3 p.m.

For more information about the Oakfuskee Conservation Center, visit their Facebook page or website.