LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Troup County residents turned in a lot of guns on Thursday.

The LaGrange Police Department held a gun buyback event where participants received a $150 Wal-Mart gift card in exchange for a working or non-working firearm.

The results? 75 revolvers, 13 breach break guns, 50 shotguns, 50 semi-automatic pistols, and 39 rifles.

That’s 227 guns, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

The massive turnout came as a surprise for Police Chief Garett Fiveash.

“Admittedly we did not plan for such a large turnout,” said Fiveash. “Other events like this that I’ve participated in around the state did not have near this many folks. It was good to see so many good folks participate.”

LPD says the department will hold the weapons as it goes through “some internal procedures,” and eventually, these guns will be destroyed.