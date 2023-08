LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An investigation is underway after a woman was injured in a shooting on Wednesday, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officers responded to 1401 Juniper Street at about 12:58 a.m.

Investigation revealed a woman was injured at a separate location by an unknown subject. She was taken to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.