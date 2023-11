TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An intersection in LaGrange is temporarily closed after a logging truck overturned on Thursday afternoon, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office social media page

The intersection of West Point Road and Pegasus Parkway should be avoided at this time. The sheriff’s office asks the public to find an alternate route.

WRBL will keep you updated.