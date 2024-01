LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange road will be closed for the next several days as construction is being done.

The northbound lane of Hills and Dales Farm Road by Vernon Woods Drive is blocked for the time being. The City of LaGrange says crews are anticipating the roadway to open by the weekend.

This closure will also impact the entrance to the Publix at Merganser Commons. Drivers are being asked to use a different route at this time.