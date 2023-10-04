LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A reckless conduct investigation is underway after gunfire rang out in a LaGrange neighborhood on Tuesday.

The LaGrange Police Department responded to Clark Street near Jefferson Street at about 9:30 p.m. During that time, other officers were dispatched to Country Club Road where a home was struck by a bullet.

Police talked with residents and concluded shots weren’t heard on Country Club Drive, but were only heard on Jefferson Street. Evidence revealed someone shot a pistol randomly around the area.

No injuries were reported. The only reported damage was at the home on Country Club Road — almost a mile away from where the shots were fired. Police say it was not targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.