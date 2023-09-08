LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Another arrest has been made in the case of a 69-year-old man who was fatally shot while walking in Sunny Point Park, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Kenneth Dial, of LaGrange, was found dead on Monday, Aug. 28 around 8 a.m.

Later that day, around 9 p.m., the LaGrange Police Department arrested Billy Joe Tyler III and charged him with murder.

Over a week later on Friday, Sept. 8, Jennifer McGowan was arrested and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt robbery.

According to LPD, the two suspects were together leading up to and at the time of incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.