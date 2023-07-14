LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting on late Thursday night in LaGrange left a 17-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department.
Officers responded to shots fired around Whitesville Street at 11:53 p.m. Police discovered an occupied home was shot into after unknown parties exchanged gunfire.
Shortly after, Troup E-911 was notified of a gunshot victim at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.
At the hospital, officers found a 17-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.