LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting on late Thursday night in LaGrange left a 17-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officers responded to shots fired around Whitesville Street at 11:53 p.m. Police discovered an occupied home was shot into after unknown parties exchanged gunfire.

Shortly after, Troup E-911 was notified of a gunshot victim at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.

At the hospital, officers found a 17-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.