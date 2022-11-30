TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday at 8:12 p.m., a deputy assigned as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Callaway Middle School providing security for a basketball game notified Troup County 911, requesting assistance regarding a large fight.

Nearly two minutes after receiving a report from the SRO, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls reporting that unknown person(s) may have a firearm in the parking lot and that shots were fired.

After deputies spoke with several individuals on the scene, it was determined that no shots were fired. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured in the incident, and the SRO and Troup County School System will further investigate the incident.