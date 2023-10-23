TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its final Citizens Firearms Safety course for the year and is inviting Troup County residents to participate.

According to TCSO, the last course is scheduled for Nov. 4 and the class is limited to only 18 participants. Each participants must be at least 21 and a Troup County resident.

Interested individuals are asked by TCSo to bring their own handguns and ammunition. To register for the class and receive additional class intructions, contact Sergeant Stewart Smith at 706-883-1616.