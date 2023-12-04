TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said the GBI is investigating a vehicle accident that left one dead and two injured on I-85 after a deputy initiated a pit maneuver while pursuing the vehicle.

According to TCSO, on Monday around 2:41 p.m., TCSo deputies were alerted that the West Point Police Department was pursuing a vehicle traveling 100 mph and driving recklessly northbound on I-85.

Nearly five minutes later deputies joined the pursuit north of the I-85 and I-185 interchange. The driver continued to drive recklessly and at high speeds.

TCSO says a deputy initiated a Pit Maneuver in an attempt to end the chase. The vehicle left the road near mile marker 26 and overturned several times.

As the vehicle flipped, an adult male was ejected out of the vehicle and two female passengers exited the vehicle once it came to a stop.

Deputies quickly rendered aid to the male and tended to the two other passengers until Troup County Fire Department and AMR personnel arrived. The male was transported to Well Start West Georgia Medical Center where he died.

One of the female passengers was also transported to West Georgia Medical Center and the other female was flown to an Atlanta hospital for medical treatment.

While deputies were still on the scene of the incident, they learned that the three suspects in the vehicle were involved in a felony shoplifting incident that happened earlier in the day in Columbus.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identities of the suspects.

WRBL will continue to share additional updates when more details become available.