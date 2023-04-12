TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office made a special announcement on Wednesday about a new K-9 joining the force and the retiring of another.

Last week, according to TCSO, the sheriff’s office welcomed a new K-9, Max.

TCSO says that Max, a two-year-old Shepherd-Malinois, is an Explosive Ordnance Detection (EOD) dog trained to detect and alert law enforcement on over 20 odors.

K-9 Stella

Max and his handler, Deputy Adam Richardson, are a part of multiple EOD teams throughout the state of Georgia, which is made possible through TCSO says, “a partnership and grant with the Georgia Emergency Management and Home Land Security Agency.”

The EOD teams are tasked with handling special events involving detection patrols, explosive threats and suspicious package response.

TCSO says now that the sheriff’s office has welcomed Max, it also marked the retirement of K-9 Stella, who served the sheriff’s office for over five years and was “a fixture around the community,” with plans on “living her best years with her friend Deputy Richardson.”