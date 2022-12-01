LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November.

According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened.

The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and Truist Bank is undergoing an internal investigation.

As an additional precaution, the TCSS Finance Department has placed multiple safeguards on all accounts.