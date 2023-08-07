TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System (TCSS) announced Monday afternoon that it would have schools release students an hour earlier due to potentially dangerous weather heading towards the Troup County area.

According to TCSS, after meeting with Troup County Emergency Management officials Monday morning, TCSS was made aware that there is a possibility of high winds that will start at 3 p.m.

After the meeting, TCSS decided to move all release times for Troup County Schools an hour earlier than normal. ACE for elementary schools and all after schools activities are canceled as well.

Although pick up times has moved an hour early, TCSS says staff members will remain in schools until all students are picked up.