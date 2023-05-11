TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Part of Hogansville Road in Troup County is closing due to recent flooding, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

The bridge over Beech Creek is facing immediate repairs after an inspection revealed flooding-related issues. This will leave 1950 through 2400 Mountville Hogansville Road closed until further notice.

Barricades are being placed in the area. Traffic is required to re-route as repairs are being made.

TCSO reminds drivers to use extra caution in work zones by slowing down, staying alert and obeying signs.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated on the road’s condition as the information becomes available.