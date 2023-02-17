TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that left a man unconscious.

On Feb. 16 at 2:38 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Rosemont Road near Briley Road where a man was lying face down next to a pickup truck by the side of the road.

Deputies spoke with the victim who said he was driving on Rosemont Road when a pickup truck began flashing its lights, following the victim.

The victim, who works as an independent sales person, says he pulled over and the driver left the truck to ask the victim if he had “any deals on some steaks.”

When the victim went to step up on the tailgate of the truck, he reports the driver struck him with an unknown object, knocking him unconscious. He was later taken to a Columbus-area hospital.

According to the victim, an undetermined amount of cash was taken during this incident.

The driver was described by the victim as a black male with grey in his beard. He also states there was an unidentified black male in the passenger seat of the truck. The truck is described as older, box-style and black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 883-1616.